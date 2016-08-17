Florida Appeals Court Dismisses Teachers Union Case Challenging Private School Vouchers

A Florida appeals court has dismissed the Florida Education Association’s lawsuit against the state’s tax credit scholarships, also known as private school vouchers.

Ron Meyer is the attorney for the state’s largest teachers union. He says the FEA is disappointed.

“This case before the appellate court was all about the legal standing of the parents and organizations, which wanted to come forward and reach the merits of their constitutional claims - that these voucher programs are unconstitutional," Meyer said. "The court said these plaintiffs don’t have any special injury, but that wholly ignores our actual allegations."

The Florida tax credit scholarship program gives businesses a tax break when they provide funding for scholarships which are awarded to low-income kids who wish to attend private school. The FEA alleges the program amounts to funding a parallel school system and using state money to fund religious institutions.

FEA officials say they’re considering their options after the court's dismissal of their case.