Construction On Sabal Trail Pipeline About To Begin

By Amy Green
Published August 17, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Florida scrub-jay. Photo courtesy Audubon
Florida scrub-jay. Photo courtesy Audubon

Construction is scheduled to begin within weeks on the 515-mile Sabal Trail pipeline.

The underground natural gas pipeline will stretch from Alabama through Georgia and Florida, terminating in Osceola County.

The pipeline will be capable of transporting more than 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas each day, enough to meet the needs of 4 million American homes annually.

Charles Lee of Audubon of Florida says environmental groups had protested the pipeline's route through conservation lands, including one in Marion County.

"The pipeline would have cut right across it and through some very important scrub-jay habitat, some of the best scrub-jay habitat anywhere in the state."

He says the pipeline was rerouted for the Florida scrub-jay, a federally threatened species. He says most other environmental concerns have been resolved.

The $3 billion pipeline is scheduled to be complete in 2017.

 

Central Florida NewsOsceola CountyaudubonEnvironmentsabal trail pipeline
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
