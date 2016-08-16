Intersection: Back To School & Reign Of Kong

School’s back and students are shaking off the summer vacation and hitting the books. On today’s program we’ll check on the progress of a brand new school under construction in Parramore.

Hotelier Harris Rosen’s foundation will pay the salaries of pre-school staff at the preschool through eighth grade school. A year ago we talked to him about his vision for the school. Today we return to the campus to see that vision taking shape.

Barbara Jenkins is the superintendent of Orange County Public Schools, the fourth largest in Florida and the tenth largest in the US. Jenkins joins us to discuss the challenges of the year ahead: school grading, standardised testing, and getting new schools built to cope with the influx of students as Orange County’s population grows.

Summer vacation may be over, but the theme parks are still looking to get visitors through their turnstiles. WESH entertainment reporter Jon Busdeker talks us through Universal’s new ride Skull Island Reign of Kong, and what’s new at the other attractions.