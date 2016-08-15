SpaceX Sticks Sea Landing, Sends Japanese Satellite To Orbit

SpaceX successfully launched a Japanese communications satellite to orbit early Sunday morning.

The private space company launched a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral early Sunday morning, sending the satellite to a high, geostationary transfer orbit -- that’s an orbit that allows the satellite to remain focused on one spot back on Earth.

After sending the satellite on its way, SpaceX landed the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket at sea on a drone ship called “Of Course I Still Love You."





Last month, SpaceX recovered a booster at a landing facility at Cape Canaveral.

The private space company hopes to reuse the boosters and lower the cost of sending payloads to space. Although the company has yet to launch a reused booster, it’s testing a recovered first stage at a facility in Texas with the hopes of launching one later this year.