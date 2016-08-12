SpaceX Targeting Sunday Falcon 9 Launch

SpaceX is targeting a Sunday morning launch of a Falcon 9 rocket. The rocket is sending a communications satellite to orbit for Japanese based operator Sky Perfect JSAT.

SpaceX hopes to land the first stage of the rocket on a droneship at sea called “Of Course I Still Love You.”

The private space company has had success recovering the boosters in the past – most recently landing a booster back at Cape Canaveral.





The ultimate goal is to reuse the boosters and lower the cost of getting to space. SpaceX test-fired a launched and landed booster last month.

Sunday’s launch window opens at 1:26 AM and remains open for two hours. SpaceX will provide a stream of the launch on their website starting 20 minutes before launch.

WATCH: SpaceX test-fires a recovered booster at their Texas rocket processing facility