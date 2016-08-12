© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Presidential Nominees Stump In Florida, Zika And Lagoon Cleanup

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 12, 2016 at 7:16 AM EDT
Clinton visits central Florida as part of multi-city tour across the state. Photo: Renata Sago.
Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump swung through Orlando this week. Trump supporters are your candidate’s 2nd amendment comments swaying your opinion the other way or is it more proof the media just doesn’t get the Donald?

Marco Rubio, who just a few months ago was calling Donald Trump a con man, is now stumping for the Republican candidate. And what about his newfound connection with the LGBT community?

Locally acquired Zika cases continue to rise in Florida. Parents, are you packing bug spray in your kids’ backpacks as you send them back to school?

Autopsies from the Pulse nightclub shooting are released. What do they tell us, and what questions haven’t they answered?

Brevard County Commissioners agree to put a $300 million clean up plan on the ballot in 2016. Good move? And what about the algae lingering in the Southern lagoon?

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
