Fly Me To The Moon

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 12, 2016 at 8:51 AM EDT
Artist conception on Moon Express spacecraft on the lunar surface. Photo: Moon Express
Moon Express is a startup company competing for Google’s Lunar XPRIZE. That’s a prize of at least $15 million to the first private company to make it to the moon.

But Moon Express doesn’t have their eyes set on just the prize -- they want to mine valuable resources on the lunar surface and establish a fuel stop for deep space craft exploration the solar system.

My next guest is Bob Richards. He’s the CEO of Moon Express. He says that establishing a way to refuel vehicles on the moon is imperative to exploring other spots in deep space. And he’s making great progress.

One of the challenges he’s run into is not how to get to the moon, or even working on the moon. The challenge was getting permission to go to the moon. Recently, he received approval from the FAA to leave earth’s orbit,  a first for a commercial company.

SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
