Trump Talks Guns, Calls Obama "Founder of ISIS" At Kissimmee Rally

By Amy Green
Published August 11, 2016 at 6:52 PM EDT
Trump addressed supporters at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee. Photo by Amy Green
Donald Trump stood by his assertion that President Barack Obama is the "founder of ISIS" during an appearance Thursday evening in Kissimmee.

Trump addressed a rowdy crowd of thousands who joined in the familiar chants, "Lock her up!" and "Build a wall!"

He criticized the president's withdrawal of troops from Iraq. He said he never supported the invasion but that the withdrawal contributed to ISIS' growth and influence.

"He is the founder in a true sense. If he would have stayed. I didn't want to be there. But if he would have kept a relatively small force he probably could have prevented ISIS from forming."

The Republican presidential nominee also said mass shootings like at the Pulse night club are why the Second Amendment is important.

He talked about Pulse and the December mass shooting in San Bernardino, where he says citizens might have prevented the carnage if they had been armed.

"If we had bullets going in the other direction, No. 1 they probably wouldn't have even come in if they knew there were guns where the bullets could travel in the opposite direction."

The event took place 23 miles from where the night club massacre took place.

Trump spoke for under an hour at the Silver Spurs Arena. Among those who introduced him was Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSwingVote16
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
