An Orlando Childrens' Group Home Working Toward State License

The Russell Home in Orlando is working with the state to get licensed as a group home. The Russell Home is a private non-profit for children who are severely disabled.

Florida’s Agency for Persons with Disabilities said a complaint had been made to the state regarding lack of a current license.

The agency’s Melanie Mory Etters said the Russell Home is working in the right direction.

“There are a lot of enhancements that need to be made to the home to bring it into compliance before we can issue them a license,” said Etters.

Etters said the licensing process likely will take several months. More than 7, 400 people singed a change.org petition to save the Russell Home.

It’s been open since the '50s.