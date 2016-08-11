Politics Meets Business at African American Chamber of Commerce's Political Hob Nob

More than thirty candidates for the state House, the judge’s bench, and the clerk’s office will share the room Thursday with leaders in central Florida’s minority business community. The region’s African American Chamber of Commerce, a group that represents more than 300 minority-owned businesses in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties, is hosting its Political Hob Nob in downtown Orlando.

“This is an opportunity for us to create a conduit for our members as well as our community. We’re in the game and we mean business here and we want to make sure that our community and our voices are heard," says chamber president John Davis.

He adds that two major concerns for black business owners are getting access to capital and working in a climate that welcomes diverse service suppliers.

"Whether it’s dealing with government contracts or dealing with contracts pertaining to the larger corporations or industries here in central Florida, it’s vitally important."

This is final chance for candidates and business leaders to meet one-on-one before early voting starts in Orange County on Monday.