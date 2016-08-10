© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seminole County Approves New Greyhound Regulations

By Catherine Welch
Published August 10, 2016 at 12:14 PM EDT
Photo: Courtesy Seminole County
Photo: Courtesy Seminole County

Seminole County commissioners have approved an ordinance that would require more documentation of racing greyhounds. It includes public reports of injuries at the county’s only race track.

Sanford Orlando Kennel Club general manager Mitch Cohen says they’ll comply. “We feel that we should fall under the same umbrella as everybody else in the state, that we’re highly regulated by them,” said Cohen, “and there’s no reason or the county to get involved. But they felt otherwise.”

Seminole County’s new ordinance also requires reports of what happens to the dog after its racing career is over and mandatory licensing by the county.

The new ordinance takes effect March 1st.

Tags
Central Florida Newsgreyhound
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details