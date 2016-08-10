Seminole County Approves New Greyhound Regulations

Seminole County commissioners have approved an ordinance that would require more documentation of racing greyhounds. It includes public reports of injuries at the county’s only race track.

Sanford Orlando Kennel Club general manager Mitch Cohen says they’ll comply. “We feel that we should fall under the same umbrella as everybody else in the state, that we’re highly regulated by them,” said Cohen, “and there’s no reason or the county to get involved. But they felt otherwise.”

Seminole County’s new ordinance also requires reports of what happens to the dog after its racing career is over and mandatory licensing by the county.

The new ordinance takes effect March 1st.