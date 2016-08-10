FDOT Urges Drivers To 'Stop On Red'

As children start heading back to school, drivers are being reminded this week to stop on red, and check for pedestrians and cyclists when making a right turn. Orlando has been ranked as one of the most deadly cities in the U-S for pedestrians.

The Florida Department of Transportation wants motorists to pay more attention to cyclists and pedestrians.

FDOT bicycle and pedestrian safety program manager Trenda McPherson said drivers making a right turn don’t always remember to look right.

“In order to see the oncoming traffic coming from their left, they often move forward into the crosswalk blocking the path of a pedestrian and often into the bike lane, blocking the path of a cyclist,” said McPherson.

McPherson says pedestrians and cyclists need to obey the rules of the road too.

FDOT teams are promoting road safety at intersections by handing out tip cards and safety information to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Drivers can expect to see FDOT's safety team at the intersection of Silver Star Road and Pine Hills Road Thursday morning.