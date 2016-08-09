Intersection: Daytona Beach Homeless, County And Congressional Races, And Author Kate Di Camillo

Volusia County officials have spent years, and hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to figure out where to house the city’s homeless.

Things came to a head when homeless people formed an encampment downtown.

But now, six months after the camp was dismantled, the debate continues and frustration is building.

Father Phil Egitto, one of the faith leaders trying to help the homeless, joins us to explain what homeless advocates want to see happen in Daytona Beach.

Then, with primary elections just weeks away, political analysts Dick Batchelor and Chris Carmody discuss some of the competitive races for county commission in Orange, Seminole and Volusia Counties, and the challenge facing long serving Republican congressman John Mica.

And award winning author Kate DiCamillo finds inspiration in Central Florida and her past as a childhood beauty pageant contestant in her latest novel Raymie Nightingale.