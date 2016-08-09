© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Civil Rights Attorney Sues Over "Sham" Write-In Candidates

By WMFE Staff
Published August 9, 2016 at 7:11 AM EDT
Photo courtesy of StockMonkeys.com
Photo courtesy of StockMonkeys.com

The Florida Constitution requires an open primary when there is no opposition in the general election. Now, a Jacksonville civil rights attorney wants the Florida Supreme Court to take another look at the way he says campaigns recruit phony write-in candidates to close primaries and disenfranchise thousands of voters.

Samuel Jacobson alleges a write-in candidate for state attorney in Duval County is a “sham.”

“What we have here is somebody who, we believe, was not a good-faith candidate at all, but somebody who qualified for the election as a ploy,” said Jacobson.

The suit alleges write-in candidate Daniel Leigh is a contributor to incumbent Angela Corey, and that Corey’s campaign manager filed Leigh’s qualifying papers in Tallahassee.

Corey initially drew only Republican opposition, and would have faced an open primary.

