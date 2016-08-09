Fishkind Conversations: Government Spending May Offer Long-Term Help To Economy

A very strong jobs report for July and an upward revision for June contrast sharply with the weak national GDP report that 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind told us about last week. Fishkind says it’s odd to have big gains in jobs with the overall economy growing so slowly.

Even with interest rates at historically low levels, the current recovery in the US and many other developed countries is the weakest in terms of GDP growth since World War II, says Fishkind. But he thinks he knows why, and what to do about it. His solution might surprise you.