Explore Mars In New Mobile Game

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 8, 2016 at 2:22 AM EDT
On their mobile devices, players drive a rover through rough Martian terrain, challenging themselves to navigate and balance the rover while earning points along the way. PHOTO: NASA/JPL-Caltech/GAMEE
Watch out Pokemon GO. The next mobile game craze might be out of this world.

Mobile gamers take control of the Mars Curiosity rover in a new mobile app released by NASA.

Players explore the Martian terrain – trying to stay balanced on the surface while searching for water.

The game’s release comes on the 4th anniversary of Curiosity landing on the red planet.

In the video game, players use a laser to find water on the surface. The next Mars rover, Mars 2020, will use a similar laser to scan the surface of Mars.

The real Curiosity started a multi-month journey to Mount Sharp – where it will explore new types of rocks not yet explored.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
