© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The First Martians

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 5, 2016 at 9:12 AM EDT
Concept art of a Mars One colony. Photo: Mars One
Concept art of a Mars One colony. Photo: Mars One

On this podcast we’ve been focusing a lot on the technology of space exploration. We talked to rocket engineers, scientists, designers. But the ultimate goal of Martian exploration is to colonize the planet -- and while all this technology is imperative in getting humans to Mars, there’s one aspect of this ambition we haven’t really talked about yet. The first Mars colonists.

Mars One is a global non-profit with the goal of sending the first group of colonists to the Red Planet in the 2020s. George Hatcher is one of the final 100 candidates being considered for the first corps or astronauts heading to Mars… forever.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details