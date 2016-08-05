© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Study Reveals Threat Of Toxic Algae Bloom To Florida Tourism

By Amy Green
Published August 5, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
At Central Marine the algae exudes an overpowering smell. Photo by Amy Green
At Central Marine the algae exudes an overpowering smell. Photo by Amy Green

A new study shows that a toxic algae bloom driving Floridians from affected waters also is poised to drive tourists from the state.

More than half of those surveyed as part of the study were concerned enough about the bloom to consider delaying travel plans.

The study was conducted by the University of Florida's Tourism Crisis Management Initiative and Black Hills State University of South Dakota.

Lori Pennington-Gray, director of the Tourism Crisis Management Initiative, says many study respondents could not identify on a map where the toxic algae bloom is located, fueling fear.

"It's amazing that there are dots along the entire coastline of Florida. So you've got dots in Jacksonville, dots in Pensacola."

She says the bloom has wielded a greater impact than the Pulse mass shooting.

States of emergency have been declared in three east coast counties and a fourth west coast county where the bloom is concentrated.

Mark Perry is executive director of the Florida Oceanographic Society.

"It's disappointing in a way that unfortunately you have to deal with this kind of situation because tourism is our No. 1 industry in Florida, and we're dependent on visitors to come to our areas."

Tags
Central Florida Newsuniversity of floridaEnvironmenttoxic algae bloom
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details