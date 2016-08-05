Spotlight: Nollywood Filmmaker To Screen "Benevolence" In Orlando

This month there's an opportunity to experience "Nollywood" with others. Nollywood refers to the Nigerian film industry. Nigerian filmmaker Doris Chinasa Ariole wrote, produced and directed the feature-length Christian film “Benevolence.” A story of faith, hope and love. It screens this month in Orlando.

"Benevolence" is the story of Ruth, a Christian woman who meets a mysterious man along her journey. Trials and temptations test her faith.

"I want people to know that with God it's never too late to be restored back to him, it is never too late to get revived in life," said Ariole.

The movie was nominated "Most Inspirational" at the 2016 International Christian Film Festival here in Orlando.

