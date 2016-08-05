© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Nollywood Filmmaker To Screen "Benevolence" In Orlando

By Crystal Chavez
Published August 5, 2016 at 2:51 PM EDT
Doris Chinasa Ariole working on her film "Benevolence."
Doris Chinasa Ariole working on her film "Benevolence."

This month there's an opportunity to experience "Nollywood" with others. Nollywood refers to the Nigerian film industry. Nigerian filmmaker Doris Chinasa Ariole wrote, produced and directed the feature-length Christian film “Benevolence.” A story of faith, hope and love. It screens this month in Orlando.

"Benevolence" is the story of Ruth, a Christian woman who meets a mysterious man along her journey. Trials and temptations test her faith.

"I want people to know that with God it's never too late to be restored back to him, it is never too late to get revived in life," said Ariole.

The movie was nominated "Most Inspirational" at the 2016 International Christian Film Festival here in Orlando.

Listen to Ariole's conversation with Spotlight's Crystal Chavez by clicking on the audio player.

