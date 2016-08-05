© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Pulse Autopsy Reports Made Public

By Amy Green
Published August 5, 2016 at 1:25 PM EDT
Pulse. Photo by Amy Green
Autopsy reports on 31 Pulse victims and the gunman responsible for the mass shooting were made public Friday.

They show most victims were shot multiple times. Questions have been raised about whether anyone died from friendly fire. So far the autopsy reports don’t answer those questions.

More reports are expected to be made public Monday. Families were notified before their release.

Forty-nine died and more than 50 were wounded in the June 12 attack on the nightclub.

