Orange County GOP: Florida Needs A Human Rights Law

By Catherine Welch
Published August 4, 2016 at 6:03 AM EDT
Mayor Teresa Jacobs

Orange County republicans have released a resolution supporting LGBT rights. More than 20 elected officials signed the resolution calling for broader protection for the LGBT community. They include Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs and Congressman John Mica.

The resolution honors victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting, and notes that protection under Florida law does not include discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identification. Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs says the goal is to change that.

“Human rights are a bigger issue than an issue that one city can decide to grant and another city can decide to deny,” said Jacobs. “And I think as people we should know that if we are citizens of the state of Florida then wherever we are, we are protected.”

A bill died in the Statehouse last year that would have made it a crime for people to use a bathroom that does not correlate with the gender they were born with.

The resolution was unveiled at an event that raised more than $15,000 for the Orlando OneFund, which helps victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

