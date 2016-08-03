© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
FAA Green Lights Private Company's Moon-Shot

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 3, 2016 at 10:22 AM EDT
Artist conception on Moon Express spacecraft on the lunar surface. Photo: Moon Express
Cape Canaveral-based Moon Express is the first private space company to receive permission to head the moon.

The Federal Aviation Administration gave the Cape Canaveral based company the green light to send a spacecraft to the lunar surface.
Read the FAA's fact sheet on Moon Express

Moon Express wants to send a lunar lander to the surface where it will hop from place to place.

The company hopes to mine resources from the lunar surface, like water and helium, and eventually establish a lunar fuel station for future mission.

The private company stemmed from Google’s X-Prize, a program offering $30 million reward for the first company to make it back to the moon. Google offers additional rewards for other tasks like exploring the surface.

Moon express wants to start launches next year. The company announced plans to take over Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complexes 17 and 18.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the approval doesn't set a precedent yet. Any future payloads heading to the moon will need approval from the FAA before launch.

Central Florida NewsFAAspaceSpacemoonmoon expressgoogle
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
