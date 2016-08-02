Orlando Mayor Dyer: Pulse Building Should Stand Untouched

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer tells 90.7 News that he wants the Pulse nightclub to stand untouched so visitors can come and pay their respects.

He made the comment during an interview with 90.7’s Catherine Welch, who sat down with Dyer to discuss Thursday's town hall meeting on the OneOrlando Fund.

Click on the audio to hear the conversation.

It’s been nearly two months since the Pulse nightclub shooting and in that time there have been repeated calls for a permanent memorial. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said that project is going to take time.

As a permanent memorial develops, the nightclub building should stand untouched so visitors can pay their respects. “I think we need to determine some period of time that we leave it exactly as is with some adequate fencing,” said Dyer, “because there will be people that want to travel here to see it as it exists.”

Dyer said the club should remain intact as long as there’s interest.

He has said in the past that the permanent memorial should be at the nightclub location.