Intersection: Zika, Zoos And Species Conservation, Laney Jones

14 people have now been identified as contracting Zika in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health says it believes those locally acquired cases were caught in a small area of Miami-Dade County- one square mile just north of downtown Miami.

Gov. Rick Scott has asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to activate an emergency response team to help with efforts to track and control Zika, and the Department of Health will increase pesticide spraying in the affected area. But is that enough to combat the disease and ease concerns from residents and visitors to the sunshine state? Health reporters Abe Aboraya from 90.7 and Sammy Mack from WLRN join us to explain.

Later in the program we revisit a couple of the best shows from Intersection this year. Laney Jones joins us to perform some songs from her latest album. And we visit the Central Florida zoo and talk to the zoo's director of education Stephanie Williams about species conservation.