Zika Update: CDC Advises Pregnant Women To Avoid South Florida

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging women who are pregnant or thinking of becoming pregnant to avoid unnecessary travel to South Florida.

Gov. Rick Scott says they now believe 14 people caught Zika virus from mosquitoes in in South Florida, in a small area in and near Wynwood just north of downtown Miami.

Dr. Tom Frieden is head of the CDC, and he spoke on a press call Monday afternoon: "The bottom line of this announcement is that we advise pregnant women to avoid travel to this area and pregnant women who live or work in this area and their partners to make every effort to avoid mosquito bites and to prevent sexual transmission of Zika," said Frieden.

He also said any pregnant women who live in or have traveled to the area since June 15th should talk to their doctors about getting screened.

Public Health England is also advising pregnant women to consider postponing non-essential travel to Florida until after they give birth.

Visit Florida recorded 1.7 million visitors from the U.K. last year.