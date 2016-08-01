© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Osceola County Celebrates New Solar Facility

By Amy Green
Published August 1, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Duke Energy and Smith Aerial Labs.
Osceola County commissioners Monday will celebrate the opening of a new 17-acre solar facility.

Nearly 15,000 solar panels make up the Osceola Solar Facility.

The Duke Energy-owned facility spans the size of 13 football fields. It began operation in May and is capable of powering 760 central Florida homes when the sun is shining.

The facility is part of a long-term plan by Duke Energy to install 35 megawatts of solar in the state by 2018 and up to 500 megawatts by 2024.

A solar facility in the shape of Mickey Mouse opened earlier this year and will serve Walt Disney World.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
