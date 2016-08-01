Osceola County Celebrates New Solar Facility

Osceola County commissioners Monday will celebrate the opening of a new 17-acre solar facility.

Nearly 15,000 solar panels make up the Osceola Solar Facility.

The Duke Energy-owned facility spans the size of 13 football fields. It began operation in May and is capable of powering 760 central Florida homes when the sun is shining.

The facility is part of a long-term plan by Duke Energy to install 35 megawatts of solar in the state by 2018 and up to 500 megawatts by 2024.

A solar facility in the shape of Mickey Mouse opened earlier this year and will serve Walt Disney World.