Correcting Earlier Announcement, Pulse Says No Immediate Memorial Plans Exist

A spokeswoman for the Pulse nightclub says reports of the nightclub re-opening as a memorial are incorrect.

Those earlier reports were based on an incorrect posting to Pulse’s Instagram.

Pulse spokeswoman Sara Brady says the club remains closed.

She says OnePulseFoundation was created to raise money for an eventual memorial and victims of the June 12 mass shooting.

The fund was established in recent weeks and has raised no money. A separate fund set up right after the massacre is dedicated to employees and victims.

Meanwhile mourners continue to leave flowers, candles and much else in front of the Pulse nightclub, the last of a half-dozen temporary memorials that sprang up after the tragedy.