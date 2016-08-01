© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Correcting Earlier Announcement, Pulse Says No Immediate Memorial Plans Exist

By Amy Green
Published August 1, 2016 at 12:35 PM EDT
The scene outside Pulse nightclub, three weeks on from the shooting. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
A spokeswoman for the Pulse nightclub says reports of the nightclub re-opening as a memorial are incorrect.

Those earlier reports were based on an incorrect posting to Pulse’s Instagram.

Pulse spokeswoman Sara Brady says the club remains closed.

She says OnePulseFoundation was created to raise money for an eventual memorial and victims of the June 12 mass shooting.

The fund was established in recent weeks and has raised no money. A separate fund set up right after the massacre is dedicated to employees and victims.

Meanwhile mourners continue to leave flowers, candles and much else in front of the Pulse nightclub, the last of a half-dozen temporary memorials that sprang up after the tragedy.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
