Why They Are No Longer Called “Absentee Ballots”

By Catherine Welch
Published July 29, 2016 at 12:40 PM EDT
vote

Thousands of ballots are being sent to voters across central Florida – but don’t call them “absentee ballots.”

It used to be that voters needed a reason to vote by mail, for example they were travelling or unable to leave the house. But starting this year no excuse is needed. If it’s more convenient to mail in a ballot, then all a voter needs to do is to ask for one.

In Orange County, the supervisor of elections is picking up the tab and sending vote-by-mail ballots with return postage included.

Election officials urge voters to give postal offices enough time to allow the ballots to be counted.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is August 24th.

Catherine Welch
