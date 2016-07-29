© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Senate Race, DNC, and Zika

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 29, 2016 at 8:19 AM EDT
united_states_capitol_-_west_front

Allegations of abuse could derail Alan Grayson’s bid for Senate. Grayson’s ex-wife reports abuse dating back twenty years, but Grayson’s attorney says the allegations are politically motivated. The story caused progressive organizations to pull their endorsement of Grayson and campaign staffers are walking out. Will his campaign survive?

Plus, the DNC wrapped up last night. The Pulse shooting was a major talking point for some speakers -- including the mother of one of the victims. Did the Democrats take a stronger enough stance on gun control?

And the first medical marijuana dispensary opened in Florida as a Publix heiress makes a big donation to block a medical marijuana amendment on the November ballot.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details