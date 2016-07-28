© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump Talks NASA With Reddit Users

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 28, 2016 at 12:11 PM EDT
Donald Trump answers questions from users of the social site Reddit. Photo: Facebook
Donald Trump answers questions from users of the social site Reddit. Photo: Facebook

Republican nominee for President, Donald Trump, answered a few questions on the social media site Reddit, where he weighed in on his campaign’s space policy.

During a question and answer session known as an AMA, Trump wrote to a Reddit user “Honestly I think NASA is wonderful! America has always led the world in space exploration.”

Space policy hasn’t been that big of a campaign talking point this election,although democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has told supporters that NASA crushed her dream as a teenager to become an astronaut. In her 2008 campaign, Clinton vowed to reverse spending cuts to the program.

Back in 2012, Trump tweeted his disappointment in the Obama administration for cuts to the program.

Space policy is important this election. The next president will select a new director of NASA, as current director Charlie Bolden says he’s stepping down. That director will spearhead efforts to send humans to Mars and control a budget that was around 19-billion dollars this year.

Also, Congress is grappling with replacing a Russian-made engine used to send military satellites into space.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpaceSwingVote16
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details