Orlando Regional Medical Center Starts Construction Of Pulse Memorial Garden

Construction starts Wednesday on a memorial for Pulse victims at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The hospital is building a paver garden at Lake Beauty on the corner of Orange Avenue and Miller Street. The pavers will have the names of the 49 Pulse victims and the date of the shooting.

The memorial will be ready August 11. ORMC treated 44 of the victims of the Pulse shooting. The hospital was the site of 49 wooden crosses, which were moved and preserved earlier this month.