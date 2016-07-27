Grayson’s Attorney: Domestic Violence Allegations Are False

Congressman Alan Grayson’s attorney says allegations by Grayson’s ex-wife are an attempt to derail Grayson’s senate campaign. Lolita Grayson revealed police reports alleging decades of domestic abuse.

Lolita Grayson provided Politico four police reports from two states, Virginia and Florida, dating from 1994 to 2014. In them she claims the congressman had been hitting her, but she didn’t want him arrested.

Grayson’s attorney Mark NeJame said the allegations are politically motivated. “How ironic these have been out for 20 years and now they find themselves on the eve of an election, a hotly contested election,” said NeJame, “of course they’re politically motivated.”

Since the announcement, two of the nation’s largest progressive groups have pulled their support of Grayson.

Grayson faces Patrick Murphy in the August 30th primary for the senate seatcurrently held by Marco Rubio. Rubio is facing Carlos Beruff in the Republican primary.