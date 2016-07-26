© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Law Firm Drops Multiple Lawsuits Against Monster Energy

By Renata Sago
Published July 26, 2016 at 10:18 AM EDT
Attorneys earlier this year called on the company to place warning labels on its cans. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Attorneys earlier this year called on the company to place warning labels on its cans. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Orlando-based law firm Morgan & Morgan has dropped more than a dozen lawsuits against the popular energy drink company, Monster Energy. In February, the personal-injury firm began investigating claims of heart attacks and kidney failure in cases involving teenagers and middle-aged adults who drank large quantities of the highly caffeinated beverage. Attorneys said the drink had given a 14-year-old a stroke.

In a statement, attorney for Monster Energy Company, Mark Miles, cited scientific reports stating the drink is safe.

The company adds that some of the active ingredients in its energy drinks have been used in infant formula for their nutritional benefits.

Tags
Central Florida NewsMonster Beverage Corporationenergy drinksMorgan & Morgan
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details