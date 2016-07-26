Orlando Law Firm Drops Multiple Lawsuits Against Monster Energy

Orlando-based law firm Morgan & Morgan has dropped more than a dozen lawsuits against the popular energy drink company, Monster Energy. In February, the personal-injury firm began investigating claims of heart attacks and kidney failure in cases involving teenagers and middle-aged adults who drank large quantities of the highly caffeinated beverage. Attorneys said the drink had given a 14-year-old a stroke.

In a statement, attorney for Monster Energy Company, Mark Miles, cited scientific reports stating the drink is safe.

The company adds that some of the active ingredients in its energy drinks have been used in infant formula for their nutritional benefits.