Intersection: Taking Care Of Cops, UCF's Bug Closet, and Sister Honey's Bakery

New body camera footage shows the chaos and devastation first responders faced when responding to the Pulse nightclub shooting. As law enforcement ran head-first into a dangerous situation, they found themselves in a war zone.

After witnessing such an event, how do police cope with the stress, horror and chaos? A conversation with the Orlando Police Captain Tim Crews overseeing the mental well-being of the Orlando police force.

Plus a visit to the “Bug Closet,” a collection of more than a half-a-million creepy crawlers at UCF.

And how one local baker turned her mother’s recipes into a thriving business - one slice of coconut cake at a time.