© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Taking Care Of Cops, UCF's Bug Closet, and Sister Honey's Bakery

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 26, 2016 at 12:00 PM EDT
Erin Barbeau pulls out a display at UCF's "Bug Closet."/Photo: Catherine Welch
Erin Barbeau pulls out a display at UCF's "Bug Closet."/Photo: Catherine Welch

New body camera footage shows the chaos and devastation first responders faced when responding to the Pulse nightclub shooting. As law enforcement ran head-first into a dangerous situation, they found themselves in a war zone.

After witnessing such an event, how do police cope with the stress, horror and chaos? A conversation with the Orlando Police Captain Tim Crews overseeing the mental well-being of the Orlando police force.

Plus a visit to the “Bug Closet,” a collection of more than a half-a-million creepy crawlers at UCF.

And how one local baker turned her mother’s recipes into a thriving business - one slice of coconut cake at a time.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details