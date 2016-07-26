© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boeing Mentors Small Business During Commercial Crew Development

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 26, 2016 at 10:20 AM EDT
Beoing assembles the Starliner in the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility, formerly known as Orbiter Processing Facility 3. Photo: NASA
Beoing assembles the Starliner in the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility, formerly known as Orbiter Processing Facility 3. Photo: NASA

Boeing announced a new mentor-protégée program with one if its subcontractors working on the next capsule that will send U.S. astronauts to space.

Bastion Technologies works with Boeing by manufacturing training mock-ups of the next crewed spacecraft, the CST-100 or Starliner. Bastion is a small business based out of Houston, Texas, that worked with Boeing in the past on computer aided modeling.

Now, under the mentor-protégée agreement announced Tuesady, for the next 18 months Boeing will provide resources like best practices and marketing guidance to help the small business grow.

Boeing Vice President John Mullholand says developing strong partners like Bastion helps Boeing in their efforts to send astronauts back to space. “Our whole success really is based not on just the Boeing team," said Mullholand, "but the entire team we bring in.”

The private aerospace company is working under NASA's Commercial Crew Program, a program where NASA pays private companies to shuttle astronauts to the International Space Station. SpaceX has a similar contract.

Joyce McDowell, Kennedy Space Center’s small business specialist said the agreement helps more than just the private companies. “The NASA sponsored partnership will not only bolster the economy by promoting a small business, but it will help return human spaceflight to Florida’s space coast.”

Boeing hires about 1,600 workers in Florida, and assembles the Starliner capsules at Kennedy Space Center.

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program will send astronauts to space from U.S. soil for the first time since the Space Shuttle was retired.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details