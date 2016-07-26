© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Airborne Toxins Detected At Worst Algae Sites

By Amy Green
Published July 26, 2016 at 1:11 PM EDT
At Central Marine the algae exudes an overpowering smell. Photo by Amy Green
At Central Marine the algae exudes an overpowering smell. Photo by Amy Green

Toxins have been detected in the air at four Treasure Coast sites where a toxic algae bloom has accumulated in high densities.

A contractor for Martin County tested sites for toxins in the air and water and also for hydrogen sulfide.

Results found the algae's toxins can become airborne when the algae is agitated, although there are no government standards defining the risk of inhalation.

The water was determined to be extremely toxic. Hydrogen sulfide was identified at a level that could be intolerable for those with respiratory conditions.

The toxic algae bloom has gripped the southern Indian River Lagoon and St. Lucie River for several weeks. It is expected to linger through the summer.

 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details