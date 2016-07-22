Spotlight: Orlando's Annual Cardboard Art Festival Keeps Growing

What comes to mind when you hear the word 'cardboard'? Moving boxes? Recycling, maybe? Well, how about art?

Orlando's 4th annual Cardboard Art Festival opens Friday night. It's grown from a quirky weekend exhibit with work from a handful of artists, to a ten-day event featuring a few dozen contributors, live entertainment, and a dedicated kids' area.

Festival organizer Denna Beena tells 90.7's Nicole Creston what attendees can expect. Listen to their interview by clicking on the audio player above!