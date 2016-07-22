© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Medical Marijuana Comes To Florida

By WMFE Staff
Published July 22, 2016 at 9:38 AM EDT
Image: medical marijuana, cpr.org
Image: medical marijuana, cpr.org

Low-THC marijuana treatments could be available as soon as next week.

Health officials have granted authorization to Trulieve to process and dispense the drug.

Trulieve, the retail side of Hackney Nursery's medical marijuana operation, is the first dispensary approved to begin selling the drug.

Patients suffering from things like intractable epilepsy have been waiting on treatment for more than two years.

Hackney Nursery is the license holder for Florida’s northwest region, and Trulieve is planning to open its doors and begin selling low-THC products to eligible patients by next week.

The company will begin statewide delivery for patients unable to travel to the Tallahassee facility shortly thereafter.

 

WMFE Staff
