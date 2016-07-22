© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: RNC Speakers, Clinton's Florida Visit, & Rubio Confronts Protestor

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 22, 2016 at 6:54 AM EDT
Gov. Rick Scott address the RNC corwd. Photo: CBS
Gov. Rick Scott address the RNC corwd. Photo: CBS

Florida politicos took the stage at the Republican National Convention this week: Governor Rick Scott made the call to destroy ISIS, while Attorney General Pam Bondi set her sights on slamming Hillary Clinton. Does the duo help Donald Trump take Florida in November?

On the other side of Presidential politics, Hillary Clinton swings through the Sunshine State this weekend, and rumor has it, she will name her vice presidential pick. What’s the significance of Florida as a backdrop for a major campaign announcement?

Plus, Senator Marco Rubio faces criticism from a protester at a recent stop in Orlando.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
