Clinton Calls for Action on Terrorism, Guns During Orlando Visit

By Amy Green
Published July 22, 2016 at 11:37 AM EDT
Hillary Clinton talks with first responders while visiting Pulse. Photo by Tamara Keith

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is calling for more action against terrorism.

She spoke Friday in Orlando during a roundtable discussion with community leaders after the Pulse mass shooting that left 49 dead, the worst in modern American history.

"We have to disrupt and dismantle the global online network that radicalizes people here in the United States that even unfortunately infects the thinking and attitudes of people in our communities in their homes."

The Pulse gunman pledged allegiance to ISIS during the massacre, which left more than 50 wounded.

Clinton also took aim at assault weapons.

"We do have to take on the epidemic of gun violence, particularly assault weapons. The havoc and horror that they bring in their wake is just no longer tolerable."

She also was scheduled to make stops Friday and Saturday in Tampa and Miami. She was expected to announce her running mate while in Florida.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
