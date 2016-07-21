© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

OneBlood Will Start Screening Donations In Florida For Zika

By Catherine Welch
Published July 21, 2016 at 1:15 PM EDT
Zika virus is spread primarily by mosquitoes.
Zika virus is spread primarily by mosquitoes.

OneBlood will soon start screening blood for Zika. The move comes as health officials investigate a possible non-travel related Zika case in Miami-Dade.

The Florida Department of Health is trying to determine whether sexual transmission or travel were the source, and health officials are looking into whether a mosquito bite could be responsible. If so, the woman would be the first person infected directly by a mosquito inside the continental U.S.

The goal is to have a supply of blood that hospitals can access knowing it came from an unaffected area and has been screened. This blood can then be used for high-risk patients, such as pregnant women.

OneBlood’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rita Reik said they’ll test as much blood as hospitals need. “We anticipate that we’ll start out with a relative small proportion and then that will expand over time, and it may not,” said Reik. “We’re really letting our hospitals tell us how much blood they want.”

OneBlood will start screening for Zika on August 1st and will do so until health officials are sure it’s no longer a threat in Florida.

Editor's Note: This story was updated at 5:30 pm on July 21, 2016 to include that the Florida Department Health hasn't ruled out sexual transmission or travel as the source of infection.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealthZikablood supply
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details