© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Health First Arms Security Guards After Deadly Brevard Shooting

By Abe Aboraya
Published July 21, 2016 at 11:57 AM EDT
Health First logo.
Health First logo.

Hospitals are increasing security in the wake of a deadly shooting inside a Brevard County hospital.

Thursday was the first day some security guards at Health First Hospitals started carrying guns and batons. Check here for Health First's full statement about changes.

Health First has four hospitals in Brevard County, but doesn't own Parrish Medical Center, where last Sunday’s deadly shooting happened. Parrish Medical Center is also considering new security measures like metal detectors. Check here for Parrish's full statement.

Police said David Owens, 29, brought a loaded revolver in Parrish Medical Center in Brevard County last Sunday. He’s charged with first degree murder of Carrie Rouzer, a hospital employee, and Cynthia Zingsheim. Unarmed security guards detained Owens until police arrived.

Seperately, Orlando Health has increased security since the Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando. They’re screening people with wands and checking bags.

"One security measure the public has probably noticed since the Pulse tragedy is our increased security measures at our hospital entrances, which now include, in some instances, limited entry points, magnetic wanding of visitors and or walk through metal detectors, and proof of identification," wrote Kena Lewis, Orlando Health spokeswoman.

Florida Hospital declined to say what security measures they have in place.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealthHealth WMFEHealth FirstParrish Medical CenterParrish Medical Center shootingHealth First arms security guards
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details