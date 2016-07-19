Intersection: Alzheimer's Help, Congressional Primaries & "Oh, Florida!"

40 percent of caregivers taking care of someone with Alzheimer's or dementia will die before their loved one if they don’t take care of themselves. A staggering statistic, but there’s help at the Alzheimer's & Dementia Resource Center in Orlando.

Plus, it’s time to start paying attention to the Congressional Primary races. Our political analysts take a look at the 9th, 10th, and 11th districts -- who’s running and what voters can expect in the weeks leading up to the primary.

And, the zany “Florida Man” is spotted in headlines across the nation -- but what makes the sunshine state ripe for strange news stories? “Oh Florida” author Craig Pittman joins me for his take on why we’re the strangest state in the nation.