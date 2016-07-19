© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Alzheimer's Help, Congressional Primaries & "Oh, Florida!"

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 19, 2016 at 5:18 AM EDT
Craig Pittman, author of "Oh, Florida!"
40 percent of caregivers taking care of someone with Alzheimer's or dementia will die before their loved one  if they don’t take care of themselves. A staggering statistic, but there’s help at the Alzheimer's & Dementia Resource Center in Orlando.

Plus, it’s time to start paying attention to the Congressional Primary races. Our political analysts take a look at the 9th, 10th, and 11th districts -- who’s running and what voters can expect in the weeks leading up to the primary.

And, the zany “Florida Man” is spotted in headlines across the nation -- but what makes the sunshine state ripe for strange news stories? “Oh Florida” author Craig Pittman joins me for his take on why we’re the strangest state in the nation.

