Fishkind Conversations: Strange Days For Financial Markets Don't Necessarily Mean Recession

“Unusual.” “Unprecedented.” Even “sort of bonkers.”

That’s how economic analyst Hank Fishkind describes financial markets recently.

Here’s one of the reasons why: US stocks have hit record highs, but at the same time, interest rates on US bonds have dropped to near-record lows. It’s quite unusual to have those opposite directions at the same time.

Also, the economic recovery that technically started in 2009 is starting to show its age – which at seven years, is well above average.

90.7's Nicole Creston asked Fishkind if this strange combination of market indicators means another recession is on the horizon.

Hank's Highlights:

