© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congressional Primaries: Districts 9, 10 and 11

By Radio Intern
Published July 19, 2016 at 8:34 AM EDT
vote-pct-sign-generic_by-brendan-beagle-byrne

Dick Batchelor, former state legislator and president of Dick Bachelor Management Group and Michelle Ertel of Florida Strategic Advisers speak with News Director Catherine Welch to take a look at the 9th, 10th, and 11th districts - who’s running and what voters can expect in the weeks leading up to the primary.

Audio from the July 19, 2016 broadcast of Intersection.

9th Congressional District candidates

Republicans:


  • Wayne Liebnitzky, businessman and veteran

  • Wanda Rentas, Kissimmee vice-mayor

Democrats:


  • Darren Soto, state senator

  • Valleri Crabtree

  • Dena Grayson, wife of Alan Grayson

  • Carmelo Garcia

  • Susannah Randolph, aide to Alan Grayson

10th Congressional District candidates

Republicans:


  • Thuy Lowe, entrepreneur

Democrats:


  • Val Demings, former Orlando Police Chief

  • Geraldine Thompson, state senator

  • Bob Poe, former state Democratic Party Chair

  • Fatima Fahmy, lawyer

11th Congressional District Candidates

Republicans:


  • Justin Grabelle, chief of staff for Richard Nugent

  • Daniel Webster, incumbent from District 10

Democrats:


  • Dave Koller, founder of Developmental Service Trainers

Tags
Central Florida NewsElectionAlan GraysonSwingVote16dena graysonprimaries
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details