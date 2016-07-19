Congressional Primaries: Districts 9, 10 and 11

Dick Batchelor, former state legislator and president of Dick Bachelor Management Group and Michelle Ertel of Florida Strategic Advisers speak with News Director Catherine Welch to take a look at the 9th, 10th, and 11th districts - who’s running and what voters can expect in the weeks leading up to the primary.

Audio from the July 19, 2016 broadcast of Intersection.

9th Congressional District candidates

Republicans:





Wayne Liebnitzky, businessman and veteran

Wanda Rentas, Kissimmee vice-mayor

Democrats:





Darren Soto, state senator

Valleri Crabtree

Dena Grayson, wife of Alan Grayson

Carmelo Garcia

Susannah Randolph, aide to Alan Grayson

10th Congressional District candidates

Republicans:





Thuy Lowe, entrepreneur

Democrats:





Val Demings, former Orlando Police Chief

Geraldine Thompson, state senator

Bob Poe, former state Democratic Party Chair

Fatima Fahmy, lawyer

11th Congressional District Candidates

Republicans:





Justin Grabelle, chief of staff for Richard Nugent

Daniel Webster, incumbent from District 10

Democrats:

