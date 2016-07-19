Congressional Primaries: Districts 9, 10 and 11
Dick Batchelor, former state legislator and president of Dick Bachelor Management Group and Michelle Ertel of Florida Strategic Advisers speak with News Director Catherine Welch to take a look at the 9th, 10th, and 11th districts - who’s running and what voters can expect in the weeks leading up to the primary.
Audio from the July 19, 2016 broadcast of Intersection.
9th Congressional District candidates
Republicans:
- Wayne Liebnitzky, businessman and veteran
- Wanda Rentas, Kissimmee vice-mayor
Democrats:
- Darren Soto, state senator
- Valleri Crabtree
- Dena Grayson, wife of Alan Grayson
- Carmelo Garcia
- Susannah Randolph, aide to Alan Grayson
10th Congressional District candidates
Republicans:
- Thuy Lowe, entrepreneur
Democrats:
- Val Demings, former Orlando Police Chief
- Geraldine Thompson, state senator
- Bob Poe, former state Democratic Party Chair
- Fatima Fahmy, lawyer
11th Congressional District Candidates
Republicans:
- Justin Grabelle, chief of staff for Richard Nugent
- Daniel Webster, incumbent from District 10
Democrats:
- Dave Koller, founder of Developmental Service Trainers