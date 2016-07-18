© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
NASA's Deep Space Planet Hunter Discovers 100 More Exoplanets

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 18, 2016 at 12:00 PM EDT
Rendering of Kepler at work. Photo: NASA
NASA’s Deep Space planet hunter discovered 104 new exoplanets.

Exoplanets are planets that exist outside our solar system – and NASA’s Kepler deep space craft is on the hunt to find them.

Scientist confirmed the new exoplanets based on observations from the Kepler telescope. Four of the newly discovered planets could be rocky just like earth. They're between 20 and 50 percent larger than Earth and are about 181 light-years away.

Kepler finds exoplanets by focusing on a distant star. When a planet passes between the telescope and the star, the star’s light dims ever so slightly. Kepler can measure these dips in light and sends the data back to Earth.

On the ground, scientists use terrestrial telescopes to confirm the planet, what it’s made of, and how big it is.

Scientists are planning more space telescopes to hunt for exoplanets like James Web Space Telescope and the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.

NASA announced a huge finding of Kepler exoplanet discoveries, more than 1,200, earlier this year.

Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
