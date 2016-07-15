Pulse Owners Want To Turn Nightclub Into A Memorial

Owners of the Pulse nightclub say they want to use their nonprofit to create a permanent memorial at the existing site.

The owners established The onePulse Foundation to help victims affected by the June 12th shooting. They also want to use funds to turn the site into a permanent memorial.

Earlier this week Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said it will take time to decide on a memorial.

“If I was going to say today it would be at the Pulse site,” said Dyer, “but I don’t want to dictate that just yet before we have a lot of good community discussion about that.”

A temporary memorial of flowers and keepsakes remain at the nightclub where a gunman killed 49 and injured at least 53 others, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S history.

Meanwhile, for the second night, police responded to the Pulse nightclub – this time for trespassing. Orlando police say at 1:36 a.m. Friday, a witness saw a person crawl out from under a fence surrounding the building. Police checked the building and found no signs of entry.

In a statement, Pulse owners said:

“We are greatly frustrated and, quite frankly, shocked at the continued effort to violate what is private property and the site of unspeakable sorrow. Fortunately, our security measures worked and entry to the building was thwarted. The club will continue to remain closed to the public with security measures in place.”

There was a private security guard on duty at the time.