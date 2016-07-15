© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Community Policing, Algae Troubles and Corrine Brown's Indictment

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 15, 2016 at 6:53 AM EDT
sanford_airport_police_fl_usa_-_ford_crown_victoria_police_interceptor

Tension between police and the communities they protect has reached a tipping point after two police-involved shootings in Minnesota and Louisiana and the killing of five Dallas police officers following a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest there. Now, the Black Lives Matter movement is resurfacing here in central Florida: how do we stack-up when it comes to police-community relations? And what can the nation learn from the region’s handling of incidents such as the shooting death of Trayvon Martin in Sanford?

Plus, stinky, toxic algae is taking over waterways in south Florida, threatening Florida's Treasure Coast. As politicians pass the blame around, can this be a catalyst for change in the way the state’s water resources are managed?

And, one month after the Pulse massacre, the family of one victim is taking its case for stricter gun control to Washington D.C. Local activists stage a sit-in at Senator Marco Rubio’s office calling for change. Some of the demonstrators were arrested. Will the deadliest mass shoo

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details