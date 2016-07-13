FBI Director Comey To Speak At Bethune-Cookman University

FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to speak in Daytona Beach Wednesday. He’s making an appearance at Bethune-Cookman University for a law enforcement conference on safety at historically black colleges and universities.

Federal, state and local attendees are looking at violence affecting historically black colleges and universities and sharing ideas to enhance safety and security.

Bethune-Cookman just saw a year where 13 students were shot. Three students were fatally shot off-campus. None of the shooters in these cases were students.

Wednesday's event with FBI Director Comey is closed to the media, although other sessions are open. Other speakers include Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings, members of the Justice and Education Department, and representatives from The White House.

The law enforcement conference runs through Thursday.