Pulse Memorial Crosses To Make Somber Procession Toward History Center

By Amy Green
Published July 12, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Each cross represents a Pulse clubgoer slain in the massacre. Photo by Catherine Welch
A police escort will lead the relocation Tuesday of 49 white wooden crosses from the Orlando Regional Medical Center to Orange County History Center.

The crosses are among the items the history center is collecting from Pulse memorials throughout the city.

Each cross will be shrouded and transported in a somber procession that will travel north on Orange Avenue between 9:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Ceremonies will take place before and after the relocation. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs will attend the ceremonies.

Illinois artist Gary Zanis designed the crosses, traveling 1,200 miles to install them the week after the Pulse massacre that claimed the lives of 49 victims and left 53 wounded.

The Orange County History Center is gathering other items related to Pulse including stories, photographs and artwork.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
