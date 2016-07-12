Pulse Memorial Crosses To Make Somber Procession Toward History Center

A police escort will lead the relocation Tuesday of 49 white wooden crosses from the Orlando Regional Medical Center to Orange County History Center.

The crosses are among the items the history center is collecting from Pulse memorials throughout the city.

Each cross will be shrouded and transported in a somber procession that will travel north on Orange Avenue between 9:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Ceremonies will take place before and after the relocation. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs will attend the ceremonies.

Illinois artist Gary Zanis designed the crosses, traveling 1,200 miles to install them the week after the Pulse massacre that claimed the lives of 49 victims and left 53 wounded.

The Orange County History Center is gathering other items related to Pulse including stories, photographs and artwork.